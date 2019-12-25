Producers & # 39; stagnant & # 39; when deciding who to remove from & # 39; RHOC & # 39; among the cast members

Bravo

It is said that the Bravo honchos are fighting against the ladies who need to be degraded and who are doing the drama well and deserve to stay for the next season 15 of the reality series.

Up News Info –

It seems that the cast of "The true housewives of Orange County"They are in the slice. According to a new report, the executive producers of the reality series Bravo are reflecting on who to say goodbye to next season of the show.

Radar Online says executives are "in a standstill" on how to proceed with "The Real Housewives of Orange County." It is said that they are fighting against the ladies who need to be degraded and those who are doing the drama well and deserve to stay.

"The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly," reveals a source, referring to Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson Y Kelly Dodd. However, it seems that the honchos are not completely sure how long the plot will attract people's attention, as the source adds: "But the viewers want to continue seeing the same thing over and over again?"

The informant continues by saying that Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter Y Brauwyn Windham-BurkeDestiny may be in the bubble. "The spectators do not connect so much with the new ladies as with the older ones," explains the source. "Some new ones will return, but viewers invest in the top four."

It is reported that executives want to maintain strong ratings for "RHOCH". "People tuned in to Vicki's drama, but they also saw when she wasn't there," says the source, insisting that the reality slut "doesn't conduct the entire program."

In fact, Vicky was the center of attention in season 14. In the episode of the meeting, he faced one of the main producers of the show, Gavin, since he was not satisfied with the layout of the production seats. When he eventually joined other ladies, he broke into the host and EP Andy Cohen, "I was waiting there. My temperature is like 150! Don't do this to me. Shit. It's not right."

Andy hit Vicky when the cameras were rolling. "While the O.C. OG needs no introduction, upon meeting her, she would probably have some words with me if I didn't have them," he said, looking at the camera. "So without further ado, please welcome the Coto resident, the insurance expert and the future Mrs. Lodge – Jane Roe! I mean, Vicki Gunvalson. Hello, Vicki!"