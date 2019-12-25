Prince William and Kate Middleton accused of copying Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card

Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are accused of cheating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after launching a new and sincere Christmas family photo in black and white.

Prince William Y Kate Middleton release your family Christmas card, just one day after your brother Prince Harry Y Meghan markle Posted yours. Both images are sincere in black and white and make children take center stage. The two images have something else in common, that is, they are not taken by professional photographers.

In Sussex's photo taken by the family friend, the actress Janina Gavankar, the duke and duchess were sitting on the floor in front of their Christmas tree, while little Archie was on his knees apparently crawling towards the camera. The parents were in the background laughing at their son's antics while the 7-month-old boy curiously looked at the lens.

<br />

Meanwhile, Cambridge's photo was taken outdoors without any Christmas theme or decoration. Only the duke was with his three children and kissed the youngest, Prince Louis. The duchess was not in sight. According to Kensington Palace, she was behind the lens capturing the moment. Although Kate was an "amateur and enthusiastic photographer" and often demonstrated her ability over the years, Christmas photos of her previous family were usually taken by a professional snapper.

<br />

People rushed to point out the similarities. It didn't help that, a week before the Cambridges published the black and white photo, a different color photo claimed to be their original Christmas card leaked on the Internet. Presenting all family members with a vintage motorcycle as an accessory, the photo was the same one that was placed in Queen Elizabeth IIon the desk when he delivered his annual holiday speech.

<br />

Color photography was first uploaded on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty. Since then it has been eliminated. "A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, His Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all the members of @aircadets," McCafferty said at the beginning of the picture. "We send SAR and her family the best wishes for Christmas and we hope to see her again in 2020."

The original Christmas image of the Cambridges

One commented: "That's so funny that right after Meghan and Harry release their Christmas card, a candid black and white photo, William and Kate decide to launch, a candid black and white photo." Another wrote: "The Cambridge waited until the Sussex took out their Christmas card, tried to copy it with charcoal. This is another example that the Cambridge are being led by the Sussex."

"Do you remember how H&M was shattered by black and white photos? Now, all of a sudden, it's & # 39; oh, it's so adorable & # 39; when W&K did it," another critic shared his thoughts. Another similar comment said: "The Cambridges really copy everything the Sussex do. Their & # 39; new & # 39; Christmas card could not be more transparent."

However, the Cambridges were quickly defended by their fans. "It's not a grammatical problem. They never threw a Christmas card and this is not a Christmas card. And they don't even start copying the B&W. Meghan didn't invent that technique. The Cambridge have done it much earlier." One argued.