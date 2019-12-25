Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show on the Christmas walk

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Prince george Y Charlotte Princess They are the gifts they keep giving.
On Christmas morning, for the first time, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, participated in the annual walk of the royal family to church services. Holding hands with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince WilliamThe brothers, younger brother Prince louis, 19 months, he stayed behind, went to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the estate of Queen Sandringham in Norfolk, greeting the supporters along the way. While George looked elegant in a navy suit, Charlotte wore an adorable green double-breasted coat, which matched her mother's hat and suede shoes.
And while Prince Harry, Meghan markle and baby Archie harrison absent from the event: they will spend their holidays abroad with their mother Doria Ragland—The rest of the royal family was present to celebrate the party, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince carlos, Duchess stretcher, Princess BeatrizY Princess Anne.
Before Wednesday morning's festivities, the Duke and Duchess took Instagram to share a really beautiful family photo. In the black and white snapshot, taken by Kate, William plants a kiss on Louis's cheek while Charlotte and George pose for the camera.
"Merry Christmas!" Read the caption. "This photograph of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a happy and relaxing Christmas day."
Earlier this month, Will and Kate spread Christmas joy with their official holiday card, which featured parents and their three children posing on a motorcycle and a retro sidecar. The complement is one of the few times that the five have been photographed together.
Now, feel that you are celebrating Christmas with royalty, keep looking for more pictures of your morning celebration.
His big debut
Charlotte Princess Y Prince george walk to your first Christmas service with the royal family, which includes Prince carlos, Kate Middleton Y Prince William.
It's a match
Kate perfectly coordinated her shoes and hat with Charlotte's overcoat.
Dress to impress
The navy blue suit and Prince George's sweater combine with the festive look of his father.
Christmas spirit
After hugging a supporter in a wheelchair, the 4-year-old receives an inflatable flamenco.
Happy and bright
Queen Elizabeth II Choose a festive red set.
Important milestone
Princess Beatrizpromised Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi He makes his debut at the Christmas celebrations of royalty.
