Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show on the Christmas walk

Prince george Y Charlotte Princess They are the gifts they keep giving.

On Christmas morning, for the first time, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, participated in the annual walk of the royal family to church services. Holding hands with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince WilliamThe brothers, younger brother Prince louis, 19 months, he stayed behind, went to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the estate of Queen Sandringham in Norfolk, greeting the supporters along the way. While George looked elegant in a navy suit, Charlotte wore an adorable green double-breasted coat, which matched her mother's hat and suede shoes.

And while Prince Harry, Meghan markle and baby Archie harrison absent from the event: they will spend their holidays abroad with their mother Doria Ragland—The rest of the royal family was present to celebrate the party, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince carlos, Duchess stretcher, Princess BeatrizY Princess Anne.