Preview of the match – Hearts vs Hibernian







Hibernian travels to Tynecastle to play Hearts on Boxing Day with bragging rights at stake. Sky sports news Reporter Luke Shanley analyzes who could end the decade at the top in Edinburgh.

Nothing beats the capital of Scotland during the holiday period. Edinburgh becomes a winter paradise with entertainment, Christmas markets and breathtaking scenery along with one of the largest street parties in Europe to see in the New Year marked by a great fireworks show.

Another tradition in the city is the Edinburgh derby. It celebrates its 144th birthday on Christmas Day, becoming one of the oldest rivalries in world football. The tradition of playing the game on New Year's Day may have diminished in recent times, but the SPFL always makes sure there is a game between Hearts and Hibernian at Christmas.

The captain of the Hearts, Christophe Berra, says they are only to blame for being part of the Scottish Premier League at Christmas.

It gives the city something else to expect other than TV replays and turkey sandwiches. The night before the game has that Christmas Eve feeling with excitement and anticipation. The problem is that there is no guarantee that you will get the gift you want … three points and bragging rights.

As we approach the end of the decade, the 2010 decade has been hectic for both teams, to say the least. Both have won the Scottish Cup, both have been relegated and promoted again by winning the title of the Championship, both have been assumed by new owners and the teams have employed 17 permanent managers (Hearts nine, Hibernian eight) among them.

Both clubs have new bosses in this one. Daniel Stendel will be in the home shelter in Tynecastle Park and Jack Ross in the other. It is far from where both teams were when they last met 96 days ago on Easter Road.

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan believes the form will not matter when he enters the Boxing Day derby in Hearts.

Before the last meeting in September, I wrote that the match was announced as the P45 derby and that the defeated manager would lose the benefit of the doubt with his followers. That was evident after Hearts victory on Easter Road.

Protests by angry fans continued against Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom. Craig Levein showed his experience in the game by making changes during the game to give the victory to Hearts, despite being left behind with a wonderful blow from Stevie Mallan.

Neither Levein nor Heckingbottom lasted so long, although both managed to reach the semifinals of the League Cup. The shape of the capital clubs did not really improve: the owner of the Hearts, Ann Budge, and the Hibernian executive director, Leeann Dempster, had to act.

Both Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom and Hearts manager Craig Levein were fired earlier this year.

Budge admitted that it was a mistake to appoint Levein as manager while still occupying the position of football director. He had a close working relationship with Levein and, even after firing him as a manager, he remains in the club until the end of the season to finish the infrastructure and development projects.

Dempster decided to make the change after Hibernian's defeat to Celtic in Hampden Park, firing a man she named just 10 months earlier. After a relatively quick recruitment process, Jack Ross was announced as the replacement for Heckingbottom.

The hearts seemed to take their time. They had talked to Ross about returning to Tynecastle. He was a former U20 coach with the club. Stendel was one of the main contenders from the beginning and finally, after six weeks, Hearts was able to appoint the former Barnsley manager, despite threats of legal actions from his former club.

Uche Ikpeazu of Hearts and Paul Hanlon of Hibernian in action

One lesson we have learned from the last game is not to discard Hearts, especially in this match. They have dominated the Edinburgh derby in every decade, except in the 1970s. Upon entering this Scottish Premier League fund, they need an urgent victory. The new manager & # 39; rebound & # 39; It hasn't worked for Stendal with three straight losses.

In each of the last eight seasons, the bottom of the Premier League team at Christmas has finished at the bottom and has been relegated. Aberdeen was the last to break the trend in 2010.

The lack of objectives of the hearts is worrisome. They have scored only twice in their last seven games since their 5-2 victory over St Mirren. That victory and the Edinburgh derby in September are the only two of the season.

Aaron Hickey celebrates for Hearts

Ross got that rebound initially, although Hibernian won only one of his last five games. They will point out that they will play Old Firm in their last two games, but the truth is that they did not put a finger on the two greats of Glasgow.

Hearts are the basis of the Premier League at Christmas

The football style is better than in Heckingbottom and the consistency in the selection is also evident. Ross is getting a bit more from striker Christian Doidge, who struggled to settle down to his hat-trick in St Johnstone under guard chief Eddie May.

No doubt, a change in the system helped, and he was rewarded with the player's prize of the month. In fact, he has scored as many goals as Hearts as a team has done since November 9, with seven.

The side of Daniel Stendel is the bottom of the Premier League.

Fortune used to favor the home team in this match, but there hasn't been a home win since May 2018, a five-game streak. Hibernians seek consecutive victories at the home of their biggest rivals for the first time since 1977. They rarely win easily in the West End of Edinburgh. In the last 11 wins for Hearts only one has been for more than one goal.

This derby will be key to building brownie points with the fans and the urge to raise the table. The atmosphere in Tynecastle is usually electric. Regardless of their form, Hearts fans will expect a victory. In the 2010s they won 17 games with Hibernian, lost nine and drew 12. They need to finish the decade at the top.

Hibernian coach Jack Ross believes his management experience at Wembley has prepared him for his first Edinburgh derby.

The reality is that the fireworks display at Edinburgh Castle that will indicate the beginning of 2020 is what both managers really look forward to, as it will also announce the opening of the January transfer window. Both squads need surgery, but after the investment in the summer is allied with poor recruitment, they can both have a hand tied behind their backs.

By the time they meet again on Easter Road in March, we will have a better idea of ​​which new manager has performed better and who is on track to be the Kings of the Capital this season.

Team news

The captain of the hearts, Christophe Berra, returns from the suspension for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on boxing day.

Steven Naismith of Hearts is a doubt for the derby

Veteran attacker Steven Naismith has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem and is a big question.

Jamie Walker's knee injury will be evaluated and Jamie Brandon is struggling to be fit after an ankle injury, while Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington remain out.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is suspended by the Edinburgh derby clash.

Ryan Porteous will miss the Edinburgh derby

The center starts a two-game ban after his red card against the Rangers.

Midfielder Joe Newell (calf) remains a doubt, but David Gray is pushing for him to retire.

Opta statistics

This is the last Edinburgh derby of the decade. The first was a 1-1 draw on Easter Road in January 2010.

The first was a 1-1 draw on Easter Road in January 2010. This is the first derby in Edinburgh by Daniel Stendel and Jack Ross.

Stendel's Barnsley was promoted from League 1 last season ahead of Ross's Sunderland. Although Sunderland was undefeated in his 2 games (W4-2H, D0-0A). Both were fired the same day this season (October 8).

This is the 282nd Edinburgh derby between the two soccer teams in the Scottish league.

Hearts have not won in their last 7 SP games, losing each of the last 4.

Hearts are the basis of the Scottish Premier League: 3 points drifting from Hamilton's 11th place.

Hearts have fewer home wins in SP this season (1) and fewer home points (7).

Hibernian has lost each of the last 2 games and has lost 3 of the last 4. Although the last 2 games have been against the Old Firm. Since Jack Ross took over, only 3 teams have won more points than Hibs.

Hibs has not kept a clean sheet in the last 19 SP games since the 1-0 victory at Hamilton under Neil Lennon in December 2018.

Both teams have already played half of their 38 league games this season.