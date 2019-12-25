Power of the wallet: Hong Kong people find new ways to protest | Hong Kong protests News

%MINIFYHTML4e936d7c5b0eab2c0f819cf564e859c89% %MINIFYHTML4e936d7c5b0eab2c0f819cf564e859c810%

Hong Kong – While protesters clashed with police on Christmas Eve in the commercial districts of Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kong, another group of protesters gathered in Victoria Harbor on Tuesday night to ask for more pressure on the Chinese government for his response to the ongoing riots.

Protesters with black shirts and masks converged in the central district, providing a strong contrast to the bright lights on the other side of the road at the Winter Carnival and festive decorations on both sides of the harbor.

Plus:

Protesters supported the Spark Alliance, a group that saw their bank account frozen by the government after their effort to raise funds for the protesters.

%MINIFYHTML4e936d7c5b0eab2c0f819cf564e859c811% %MINIFYHTML4e936d7c5b0eab2c0f819cf564e859c812%

At least four people were arrested and charged with money laundering in relation to the case. The group has raised HK $ 70 million ($ 8.9 million) in support of anti-government protests.

The Spark Alliance and its supporters have denounced the measure and are accusing the Chinese government of using the profits of its state corporate listings in foreign markets and Chinese bonds to fund media repression in Hong Kong.

The Alliance is trying to draw international attention to this issue, as well as the allocation of resources from China to detain Uighur Muslims in the westernmost province of Xinjiang.

Its reputation as a rich territory has become Hong Kong's influence against the Chinese central government.

Police dress up with people in a mall on Christmas Eve (Anthony Kwan / Getty)

For more than six months, the city has faced massive protests. During that period, some 6,000 people were arrested, with 1,000 defendants, many of them young protesters and student activists.

The protests began as a movement against a proposed extradition bill. Since then, the plan was filed, but the protests continue, and the demands become calls for greater freedom in the autonomous territory, including the direct election of their leader.

Weak business activity

December, January and February are the high season for Hong Kong, with residents commemorating Christmas and Chinese Lunar New Year consecutively.

However, continuous protests have slowed down the commercial activity, with large shopping centers that hesitate to promote Christmas sales.

In November, a Christmas tree was burned at the Festival Walk shopping center in Kowloon, which caused it to close until the end of the year.

Harbor City, a coastal mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, also celebrated its Christmas-related events almost a month later than last year, announcing the Christmas celebration just one week before December 25.

Why do people protest in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong residents say they have less appetite to celebrate this year, with protests that leave many injured or arrested. At least two people were also reported dead during the riots.

Buy yellow, not blue

Kaylie, a senior medical student, says she makes sure to eat at "Yellow Shops," food establishments that support or sympathize with protesters.

With more than 250,000 followers, members of the "Yellow Economic Circle,quot; Facebook group share information about which restaurants to go to and which places to boycott.

William, one of the owners of LLB Bistro in Sheung Wan District, said people flooded his restaurant just one day after an Instagram installer praised him for donating to protesters.

Despite the restaurant's location on the mountainous island of Hong Kong, William says people kept sending him messages wanting to come to his restaurant to eat. He says he is fully booked for the Christmas holidays.

Tailormade pastry also received customer support after announcing that it is conducting a charity sale for the Spark Alliance and for an independent research newsroom.

Amid criticism from government officials and large companies, the "Yellow Economic Circle,quot; is thriving.

People fled tear gas during a protest march on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong in front of the Harbor City Mall on Tuesday (Lucy Nicholson / Reuters)

On the contrary, many Hong Kong people say they are boycotting the so-called "Blue Stores,quot;, which are mostly established with Chinese capital or have shown hostility towards protesters.

One company that is being boycotted is Maxim's Group, the Starbucks franchisee in Hong Kong.

The anger against Maxim was triggered by Annie Wu, the 71-year-old daughter of the late founder, who denounced the protesters as "radicals,quot; while defending the Hong Kong police.

William, owner of LLB Bistro, said some people complain about the protests because they benefited from the existing economic order.

Chow Sung-ming, who teaches at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, says that the boycott call has had an immediate impact, although a support system for favored companies would be necessary in the long term.