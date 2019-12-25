Porsha Williams and Pilar Jhena look amazing for Christmas – Look at the photos and the clip

Porsha Williams and her baby PJ look beautiful in the latest photos and videos that Porsha shared on her social media account. Check out Porsha's Christmas post below and see how beautiful the ladies are.

‘The light of my life 🎄❤️ @pilarjhena," Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said, "It's getting so big! You look like me!" And a follower posted this: "She's as pretty as her dad."

One commenter wrote: ‘Beautiful photo !!!! And I love that dress, Mrs. Porsha! "And another follower said:" You are really blessed. That baby is beautiful ".

A fan posted this: "That baby has the most beautiful wardrobe of all!" And someone else also posted: "This little baby is too cute … I can't stand it !!!"

Someone else posted this: "She always has the face of the game in I Loveee Me, so PJ and Porshaaa Hunny Good Job Mommy Yuu gives Best Porshhhhhhhhh @ porsha4real."

A fan said: "If you know it, then you know lol Porsha is funny," and another commentator posted this: "She looks more and more like you, so beautiful!" 😍 ’

Someone else posted: ‘How sweet! Merry Christmas to you and your sweet girl! Nothing like a daughter! "And another fan also talked about the baby PJ and said:" Aww, she looks more like you now, especially in the second photo. 😍 ’

In other news, Porsha shared a photo with Cynthia Bailey on her social media account, and in the caption, she is publicly proclaiming her love for her. Cynthia got engaged, and the RHOA ladies are happy for her.

Ad

Fans noticed something strange in Porsha, and they keep saying she might be pregnant again.



Post views:

0 0