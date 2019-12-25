Pope Francis, in a Christmas speech, urges nations to attend to refugees

Francisco spoke after military music bands had played the Vatican and Italian national anthems. "Brothers and sisters, Merry Christmas," he began to celebrate.

A warm applause greeted his speech, and the Pope blessed the thousands in the square and the thousands more who filled the wide avenue leading to the basilica. "Hooray for the Pope," a standing ovation rose from the square.

All people are called to "give hope to the world," Francis said, before wishing everyone "a good Christmas lunch."

Earlier on Wednesday, Francis was one of three religious leaders who directly called on the leaders of South Sudan to end the violence there and form a transitional government to share power. Peace talks between the government and the rebels stalled this week.

The brief message – signed by Francis; Archbishop Justin Welby, the leader of the Anglican Church; and the Rev. John Chalmers, former moderator of the Church of Scotland, said the leaders were praying for "a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity." Peace in the mostly Christian country, the leaders said, "would bring to fulfill our desire to visit your beloved country."

At a Christmas Eve mass in San Pedro, Francisco spoke of God's unconditional love.

"Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us all, even the worst of us," Francis said in his homily. If he had in mind the priests who had sexually abused children it was not clear, but his message might not be well received by the victims and other critics who say that the church has forgiven those priests and the prelates who have protected them too much.

“God does not love you because you think and act in the right way. He loves you, plain and simple, ”said Francis. "You may have had wrong ideas, you may have made a complete disaster, but the Lord continues to love you."