People are here for Kash Doll's hilarious response to the apology of Akbar V

Akbar approaches the singer, slipping to his Instagram DM to send him a long message in order to apologize if he ever offended her & # 39; and insist that he doesn't hate her & # 39 ;.

Now that 2019 is almost over, Akbar V apparently he wants to start over in 2020 by burying an ax with his enemies. After crushing his veal with Kyle and Cardi B, the MC is trying to fix its relationship with Kash Doll.

She approached the singer, sliding to her Instagram DM to send her a long message. "I want to tell you this before the new year has no problem with apologizing if I offended you. I am not an enemy. Sometimes I speak out of turn and give an opinion, but I hate. I was going to fight. Just because everyone said you were going to slap, so for me it was in sight, "he read his message.

"I'm trying to be a better person and trying to win like everyone else in this business. I felt challenged by cucumber. Your cousin came for me when it was my problem." "But at some real time about this drama, I'm a fake beef. I'm on my way to talent to be an event fight. I'm not a punk, I'm just trying to change my way of being."

Kash responded to Akbar's message, however, Akbar might be a little disappointed by his response. Despite the long apology, Kash only replied: "Bet."

Akbar shared a screenshot of the exchange in his now deleted Instagram post, and wrote in the caption: "Ok, many of you said Akbar since I crushed Kyle a cardi meat, can you crush meat with @kashdoll? The most person Great today because life is so short and I'm really tired of fighting people and being a bully in real life. I did this today not because I am a punk but because it is more gangster to get money than beef. And this industry does not it is the streets and I am from the streets, so I am a different race, but yes. "

At the conclusion of the message, he urged people to simply end their enmity with each other before the new year arrives. "And I encourage anyone who has beef or false disagreements to crush it before 2020, they don't need the extra luggage. Happy holidays," he said.

However, fans were confused about why Akbar felt the need to send the message. "Did I have to put this on social media?" asked a fan. Some others, meanwhile, had fun with Kash's response.

"The Kash doll did not apologize for that apology that said: kiss my ass," said one person. "The doll Lol Kash knew it, I felt that BET hahaha would forgive you but that's it … hahaha, they have never become friends or anything hahaha," added someone else.

Kash and Akbar began exchanging insults in November after the first threatened to slap the second during an Instagram Live broadcast. Akbar also had an argument with an Idol fan for tearing apart Kash's album.