This year, the former Beatles star and her daughter Stella are delivered to a vegetarian roast made of mushroom duxelles to keep her wife Linda's legacy alive.

Paul MCCARTNEY And your daughter Stella McCartney He remembers his late mother Linda while enjoying a vegetarian Christmas party every year.

Linda met Paul in 1967 and became The Beatles star of vegetarianism, which turned out to be a problem at Christmas since there was no turkey to carve.

"The question of becoming a vegetarian is that some of the things I saw as traditional male roles, not wanting to be too sexist or gender here, such as grilling and cutting the roast, were," McCartney told the British newspaper The Sunday Times. "I wanted something to carve at Christmas!"

To give her husband something to do, Linda, who died of breast cancer in 1998, invented "a macaroni cheese that shaped and left to prepare."

Now, the musician and Stella have a vegetarian roast made of mushroom duxelles directly from the vegetarian food range that Linda launched in 1991, and Stella reflected that they try to keep their mother's "legacy" alive every Christmas.

Paul added: "She was so ahead of her time. The good thing about (her) is that she would challenge someone to eat meat, but she had this lovely way of doing it, so it never became an argument."