Paint a story of & # 39; divine intervention & # 39; | News from Mexico

It is a historical Mexican tradition. Giving thanks by painting a story in which someone believes there was divine intervention.

For hundreds of years, people have captured the moment when they felt their prayers were answered in what is known as ex-vote or devotion.

The stories range from the salvation of life to a bit surreal. The common connection is that they believe that praying to a Christian saint brought them what they wanted or needed. And today they are as popular as works of art.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.