Oscar Isaac loves the family Christmas traditions of his in-laws

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He says spending the annual holiday season with his wife Elvira Lind and his Danish family feels transported to the North Pole.

Up News Info –

"Star Wars" Favourite Oscar Isaac She is convinced that his wife is the queen of Christmas, because her Danish roots make the holidays very special.

The actor is married to the director and producer. Elvira Lind, and loves being with her and her family during the holidays.

"It's (Christmas) from there (Denmark), so you go there and you feel like you're at the North Pole. It's amazing," he says. Ellen Degeneres.

"They have very funny traditions, many warm wines that you can drink and dance around the tree.

<br />

"Everyone in the room shakes hands and we all sing and dance around the tree … The tree is in the center and everything is (decorated) with real candles."