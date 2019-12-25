Wednesday marks 30 years since Nicolae Ceausescu, the authoritarian communist leader of Romania, was deposed and executed, an event that marked a new beginning in the country after a bloody revolution.

In December 1989, Romania was shaken by 10 days of protests that led to the fall of the last communist leadership in Europe.

The protests began in Timisoara, in the west of the country, and spread to Bucharest, which caused the leader Ceausescu to flee on December 22.

Ceausescu was executed on Christmas day together with his wife Elena. More than 1,000 people died in repression against protesters before and after Ceausescu's death.

Sunday thousands marched in capital Bit is harder to remember those who lost their lives in the uprising and He observed a minute of silence in the Revolution Square.

They threw hundreds of balloons, which organizers represented 1,142 people killed during the uprising.

The revolution was unleashed on December 16, 1989, when authorities attempted to forcibly transfer a Hungarian ethnic pastor, Laszlo Toekes, from his home in Timisoara to a remote rural parish.

Until December 22, 1989, it was Ceausescu who gave the order to the army and security forces to shoot at the protesters.

But most of the victims died after he was overthrown and when Ion Iliescu took over. Iliescu is currently on trial, accused of crimes against humanity for his alleged actions.

Nicolae and his wife Elena were convicted of genocide and executed on December 25 in the backyard of a military unit approximately 80 km (49 miles) northwest of the capital, Bucharest.

"We want to know the truth about December 1989,quot;, current president Klaus Iohannis said this week.

"We want the guilty to be judged and justice done."

The Romanians have spent the last week reflecting and remembering.

"It is thanks to those who died in December 1989 that we live in a free country," said Veronica Nicolau, 52, at the Sunday demonstration.

"I came to express my gratitude to these innocent young people who were killed in cold blood," said Petre Cojan, a 73-year-old pensioner, almost crying. "One day, we will know the truth and finally we can celebrate the revolution instead of simply commemorating it."