Nikola Jokic says he's & # 39; coming back & # 39; the way he turned it into an All-Star in 2018-19 | NBA News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic says he feels he is "coming back,quot; to the way an All-Star team won him in 2018-19.

Before the Denver Nuggets Christmas Day clash with the New Orleans Pelicans, live on Sky Sports Action in the early morning of Boxing Day, Nikola Jokic offered his thoughts on his performance this year and an evaluation of progress of his team this season.

How do you see things for you so far and for the Nuggets?

Jokic I think we are having a good season. I think that our expectations are really high and we want to achieve something, so I think there is a little pressure. There, all of us, we missed shots, we fought a little, but at the end of the day, I think it's a very good season for us so far.

We are the first four in the West, so we are playing well. We can be, of course, better, but we could also be worse. Personally, I think we have a lot of time left in the season, but I think I will return to (how I was playing) last year.

How did you get the best out of your game in the NBA when so many players rely on athletics and you have to use skills and intelligence and other things to try to overcome that?

Jokic I think I brought something different to the NBA. I brought almost everything on the floor. I think it's not just me. I think there are many boys in the NBA who, just one type of big men in the NBA who can affect the game in many ways.

Then the Coach (Michael Malone), of course, gives me the freedom and opportunity to play my game and he started to like it and his teammates liked it and we started winning games. I think that's the answer: the coach gave me freedom and I didn't stop playing as a game all my life.

Do you feel the need to save energy mentally or physically before the playoffs and the competition for the NBA title?

Because we are the Denver Nuggets and we came to the playoffs two years ago for a game, for me there is no easy game. There is no "I will skip this,quot; or "I will not play hard on this,quot;.

I think you can't think that way. The champions do not think so. We, as a team, as a group, need to go out every game and every day to do our best and try to win our games.

You are currently in second place in the defensive classification. You are better known as an offensive player, but what has been the key to your success and the success of the team at that end of the court so far this season?

In terms of winning games, we know that we must play well at that end of the floor.

What has Mike Malone added to this team as a coach to make them a consistent team in the top five in a stacked Western Conference?

He always plays well, but sometimes he just asks us what you want to run, what you like. He trusts us a lot, just because this is my fifth year with him, so let's go together, we know each other a little, so the trust he had with us is enormous. It means a lot to me and the boys.

Do they feel undervalued in the NBA community?

I think that is the goal for us because last year we were doing that and we were reaching the playoffs. We were winning the first round. To be honest, if we are helpless, we like it; If we are favorites, I like it. It's something you can't let affect you.

Talk a little about your relationship with Danilo Gallinari and how much he helped you establish yourself in the NBA.

Jokic I was playing with Gallo and that was a fun year. It's always good to see old teammates and just watch them play well.

Of course, Gallo, I felt a little sorry. I think against Toronto, in my first year, I scored as 27 or 28 points or 29 points, and he said: "You showed everyone that you can do it, now you must do it every night."

Very good advice if you think about it.

