Nicole Murphy Shades Bill Cosby: "Look who's in jail and see who isn't!"

Nicole Murphy is not here for any of the slander against her former husband and baby, Eddie Murphy, and not so politely protected Bill Cosby for the statements he made about his ex.

His words come after Bill Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, issued a statement calling the actor's nutty professor "Hollywood slave,quot; after Murphy made fun of him during his recent SNL presentation.

"That's unfortunate," Nicole told TMZ after being asked about Cosby's statement. "But you know, look who's in jail and see who isn't."

"My children are actually almost all my life now," Murphy said on the SNL stage during his monologue. "And you know what? If you had told me thirty years ago that I would be so bored, staying at home, you know, dad of the house, and that Bill Cosby would be in jail? Even I would have bet. Who is he?" The father of America now?

TMZ then asked if Murphy should take care of Cosby's old nickname, "America & # 39; s Dad,quot;.

"I don't know if he is the father of the United States because there are also many great parents, but I know he is a wonderful father, so I am going to give him the trophy," he said.