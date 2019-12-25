Nick Young proposes Baby Mama Keonna Green with the help of her son on Christmas day

%MINIFYHTML8c882d0f49f85591e35c935862abe1d99% %MINIFYHTML8c882d0f49f85591e35c935862abe1d910%

The former Golden State Warriors player kneels in front of the mother of his three children while his eldest son captures the moment on camera.

Nick young He is engaged to his high school girlfriend Keonna green. The 34-year-old basketball star asked the big question on Christmas Day with the help of his eldest son Nick Jr. He gave him a "big rock" while the young man captured the moment on camera.

The family wore a matching festive pajamas. He knelt in front of Keonna, who sat while holding his youngest son in his lap. They ended up with a sweet kiss after she said yes. "We did it son!" said the newly engaged athlete while smiling from ear to ear.

The couple posted beloved photos on Instagram, where the future bride showed her new ring. "Merry Christmas … @keonnanecole said yes !!!!! Yes, Christmas to remember for the young family," the NBA player wrote in the caption.

Nick also shared videos of his two children receiving their Christmas gifts that included new bicycles and action figures. His third son carried by his fiancee was still too young to understand. "Are you ready for Christmas ?!" He asked the children who answered with a strong "yes."

Nick Young has been in an intermittent relationship with Keonna Green for years. He kept seeing her during his commitment to Iggy Azalea in 2015. After he was caught on camera admitting the matter and Iggy left him, Keonna announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

In 2017, Keonna joined "Basketball Wives"In an effort to shake her image like a" side girl. "She said," I think I have this bad image when it comes to that, when people hear my name. So now I feel that people have had the opportunity to see me on television, people's opinions about me have changed a bit. "

The couple announced that they were expecting their third child in March this year. "Let's just say congratulations, we don't need negativity around my little one, we're happy, let's be happy," Nick told his followers. Baby Nyce was welcomed in July.