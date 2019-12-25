New Russian method to silence dissent: military service in the Arctic

MOSCOW – After trying various methods to silence dissident Aleksei A. Navalny and his supporters, the Russian authorities tried something new this week: they seized one of their key allies, put him into mandatory military service and sent him to the Arctic.
Ruslan Shaveddinov, 23, a project manager at Mr. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, was arrested Monday at his apartment in Moscow. His cell phone's SIM card was deactivated, Navalny said, so he couldn't tell his colleagues or lawyer what was happening.
Mr. Navalny's allies quickly raised the alarm that night, after it appeared that Mr. Shaveddinov had disappeared and found the shattered apartment door.
The lawyers and activists of the organization, many of them familiar with the harassment by the authorities, prepared to find Mr. Shaveddinov at a police station and even filed a missing person report. But on Tuesday they learned that it was 3,500 miles away, in Novaya Zemlya, a group of desolate and sparsely populated islands in the Arctic Ocean, where it will serve at an air defense base.
Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent critic in a country where open political dissent is rare and often dangerous, blamed the man in the Kremlin hierarchy, President Vladimir V. Putin.
"It seems that Mr. Putin himself drafted the plan to isolate our Ruslan," Mr. Navalny wrote on twitter.
“I am impressed by the scale of the media and the efforts used: your SIM card was disabled; the F.S.B. He opened the door, "he added, referring to the powerful Russian security agency." In one day he was taken on several planes to Novaya Zemlya. "
The archipelago, with two main islands, is an area of severe weather, where even in August temperatures rarely exceed 50 degrees Fahrenheit. About a quarter of its territory is permanently covered by ice. During the Soviet era, it was the main nuclear weapons test site for the army. The most powerful nuclear weapon ever created, known as the Tsar bomb, It was tested there in 1961.
Military service is mandatory in Russia for male citizens, who are recruited for one year, some time after turning 18 and before turning 28. Recruits are often sent to remote areas away from home, where they are subjected to brutal harassment and intimidation by more people. Senior Soldiers
In October, Ramil Shamsutdinov, a Russian recruit, killed eight fellow workers at a military base in eastern Siberia. After the shooting, Mr. Shamsutdinov told his lawyer that the conditions in his military unit were similar to those found in the prison and that the agents deprived him of sleeping for days and forced him to clean bathrooms, URA.ru reported, A Russian news website. .
Frightened of the army's reputation, many young Russians try to use all available means to avoid being recruited. Shaveddinov appealed the military commission's decision to recruit him to court, arguing that doctors had not examined him properly.
After a Moscow district court ruled against him in November, he filed an appeal with the city court. On Monday, the day Mr. Shaveddinov was arrested, the Moscow city court confirmed the decision of the trial court.
"Military service has become a mechanism of imprisonment," Navalny wrote on Twitter after Shaveddinov's induction. "Only one way to deprive people of freedom."
Over the years, Russian authorities have tried several methods to silence Mr. Navalny and his allies. They have been jailed, fined and attacked on the street by strangers, and their homes and offices have been searched.
In October, the country The Ministry of Justice classified the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a "foreign agent,quot;, a label that is often used to stigmatize anti-Kremlin groups in Russia.