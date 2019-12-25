New Russian method to silence dissent: military service in the Arctic

MOSCOW – After trying various methods to silence dissident Aleksei A. Navalny and his supporters, the Russian authorities tried something new this week: they seized one of their key allies, put him into mandatory military service and sent him to the Arctic.

Ruslan Shaveddinov, 23, a project manager at Mr. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, was arrested Monday at his apartment in Moscow. His cell phone's SIM card was deactivated, Navalny said, so he couldn't tell his colleagues or lawyer what was happening.

Mr. Navalny's allies quickly raised the alarm that night, after it appeared that Mr. Shaveddinov had disappeared and found the shattered apartment door.

The lawyers and activists of the organization, many of them familiar with the harassment by the authorities, prepared to find Mr. Shaveddinov at a police station and even filed a missing person report. But on Tuesday they learned that it was 3,500 miles away, in Novaya Zemlya, a group of desolate and sparsely populated islands in the Arctic Ocean, where it will serve at an air defense base.