NBA Christmas Calendar 2019: What basketball games are held today? TV channels, schedules, scores

The annual NBA Christmas tradition continues with a complete list of five games, including a primetime showdown of the Western Conference between the Clippers and the Lakers. But before LeBron James and Anthony Davis fight against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, there should be plenty of entertainment available as some of the major stars in the league face.

Here is the full NBA calendar for Christmas day, which includes channels, start times and what is worth seeing in each game.

NBA Christmas Calendar 2019: What games are there today?

Game Time Channel Celtics vs. Raptors ET noon ESPN Bucks vs. 76ers 2:30 pm. ET A B C Rockets against warriors 5 pm. ET A B C Clippers vs. Lakers 8 p.m. ET A B C Pelicans against pips 10:30 pm. ET ESPN

NBA Christmas TV channels, live broadcast

Celtics vs. Raptors

Time: noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live broadcast: see ESPN

Worth seeing: What hike forward will stand out?

Here there is a lot of young talent in the wing.

Pascal Siakam quickly emerged as the top scorer of the Raptors with Leonard missing and has a strong argument to win another prize for the Most Improved Player. OG Anunoby recovered after missing the Toronto championship race in 2019 after an appendectomy, averaging double-digit points and shooting about 40 percent from the 3-point range. In Boston, both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum regularly publish 20-point games and work well alongside Kemba Walker. It is clear that Brown and Tatum could be All-Stars several times over the next decade.

This clash of the Atlantic Division could ultimately be decided by one of these strikers, particularly if they are assigned to protect each other.

Bucks vs. 76ers

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live broadcast: see ESPN

Worth seeing: Can the size of the Sixers slow Giannis Antetokounmpo?

"The Greek Freak,quot; will face a lot of competition for the MVP trophy before the end of the season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go backwards. Antetokounmpo has improved his score, rebounds and external shots, which is incredible considering his level of play in 2018-19. The Bucks are a monster in the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo is the most important reason.

Philadelphia is built as well as any equipment to stop it. The Sixers can launch a massive size in Antetokounmpo with Ben Simmons, Al Horford and Joel Embiid. Is Brett Brown willing to let Matisse Thybulle try to defend Giannis with his 7 foot wingspan and his fast hands, or is that too much for the rookie?

Rockets against warriors

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live broadcast: see ESPN

Worth seeing: Will James Harden try to score a million points?

Yes, you could be taking a nap taking into account the state of the Warriors. However, you should at least monitor Harden's statistical line.

The seven-time All-Star already has 59 and 60 points games this season, and did not play more than 38 minutes in each game. If this contest stays relatively close, or the Rockets just want to take revenge for past playoff eliminations, Harden could be within the range of his highest career (61).

Clippers vs. Lakers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live broadcast: see ESPN

Worth seeing: How often will we see LeBron against Kawhi?

Davis and George will play an important role in the outcome of the Staples Center fight for supremacy, but there is nothing as exciting as watching James and Leonard face each other. At the opening of the season, the Los Angeles crowd buzzed every time the superstars were face to face.

Since the Clippers took that game, the Lakers have been rolling for the rest of the league with the Clips not far away. This is quickly becoming a fun rivalry, and LeBron and Kawhi are right in the center of it.

Pelicans against pips

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live broadcast: see ESPN

Worth seeing: Will Zion Williamson be in the lineup?

The general team number 1 has not yet played in its first regular season game. Williamson is still recovering after arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus, and the Pelicans are (understandably) cautious about their return date.

If Williamson is available on Christmas Day, the 10:30 space suddenly becomes much more intriguing. If it is out, this should be nothing more than a comfortable victory for the Nuggets.