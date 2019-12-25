Morales says the "coup,quot; orchestrated by the United States to take advantage of Bolivia's lithium | Bolivia News

The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, said he was forced to leave office because of a US-backed coup d'etat aimed at gaining access to the vast resources of lithium in the South American country.

The comments came in an exclusive interview with the AFP news agency on Tuesday, weeks after Morales resigned as president on November 10 after protests against his controversial re-election to a fourth unconstitutional mandate in a poll widely reported as fraudulent.

Plus:

Since then, Morales, the first indigenous president of Bolivia, has claimed to have been the victim of a coup d'etat.

"It was a national and international coup d'etat," Morales told AFP in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, where he has been living in exile since applying for asylum. "Industrialized countries do not want competition."

Morales said Washington had not "forgiven,quot; his country for choosing to seek lithium extraction associations with Russia and China instead of the United States.

"That is why I am absolutely convinced that it is a blow against lithium," he said.

"We, as a state, had begun to industrialize lithium … As a small country of 10 million inhabitants, we were soon going to set the price of lithium."

"They know we have the largest lithium reserves in the world of 16,000 square kilometers (more than 6,100 square miles)."

Bolivia has the largest confirmed lithium reserves in the world, but they are believed to be of poor quality and the country lacks the infrastructure to exploit them profitably.

Blow & # 39; prepared in advance & # 39;

As for his unconstitutional candidacy in the last elections: Bolivian presidents are limited to two successive terms, but Morales was going for a quarter, the socialist leader did not apologize.

"We won in the first round," he said, despite an audit conducted by the Organization of American States (OAS) that found serious irregularities and security breaches in the voting process.

"Therefore, our participation was not at all a failure. But the coup was prepared in advance."

Morales, interim right-wing president Jeanine Anez, prevented him from running the rescheduled elections to be held early next year, but for which a date has not yet been set.

Having originally accepted asylum in Mexico when he left Bolivia for the first time on the grounds that his life was in danger, Morales has established himself in neighboring Argentina since December 10.

His Movement for Socialism (MAS) party appointed him as campaign manager for the next poll.

Morales said a new MAS candidate will be selected during a party assembly on January 15, which could be held in Bolivia or Argentina.

The Bolivian government has issued an arrest warrant against Morales in case he tries to return to his homeland.

Whatever the candidate, Morales says he wants the next election to be monitored by foreign organizations.

"There must be an international mission, international organizations such as the Carter Center, a committee of winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, Pope Francis, the United Nations or some worldwide known organization," Morales said.

"Despite so much defamation and persecution and even without a candidate, we are still the first in the right-wing polls, which is surprising.

"If MAS wins the elections, the results must be respected. We will respect them."

Morales is likely to refer to a recent survey in the Pagina Siete newspaper, a publication against which he ordered a criminal investigation in 2012, accusing her of being an instrument of Chile's far right.

In that survey, Andrónico Rodríguez, the 30-year-old union leader of coca growers who was expected to be the presidential candidate of the MAS, ranked first with 23 percent, ahead of former President Carlos Mesa at age 21.

Mesa was the candidate defeated to second place by Morales in the October elections.

& # 39; Responsible for massacres & # 39;

A group that Morales did not include in his wish list of observers was the OAS, whose Secretary General, Luis Almagro, accused the socialist leader of being the orchestrator of a coup d'état when he appeared in the last elections despite being constitutionally prohibited.

Dozens of people died in clashes after the OAS audit findings were published.

"Luis Almagro deserves to be judged for being responsible for so many massacres and deaths in Bolivia," Morales said.

Almagro has said Morales begged him not to publish the results of the audit, as he feared it would lead to civil unrest.