Moniece Slaughter blows Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones back for his response to his departure & # 39; LHHH & # 39;

Upon learning about the reaction of the lovebirds to Moniece's departure from the VH1 program, the star of & # 39; LHH: Hollywood & # 39; Masika Kalysha comes out in defense of Moniece and calls them in an Instagram comment.

Season 8 of "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"will be the last for Moniece Slaughter who has announced his departure from the VH1 series. After the news, the other cast members were asked about their thoughts on the matter and Apryl jones Y Lil Fizz He sounded skeptical about her not returning to the show.

"Moniece is saying that this is his last season. He would be happy if this is his last season, but I don't believe anything Moniece says," Apryl, who has been fighting Moniece since he started dating his baby dad Fizz, says in a video "I think she would come back … Moniece talks a lot and right now I feel she would like" Blah blah blah. "

Echoing the same feeling with his girlfriend, Fizz added: "Moniece says he won't come back. Really, for me, that would be completely on the net because Moniece has nothing to do. And at the end of the day, if he is allowed to return, I think it will. But if the network is made and really about it and does not allow it to return, then this is its last season. But we all have to wait and see. "

Upon learning of the reaction of the lovebirds before the departure of Moniece, his fellow star of "LHH: Hollywood" Masika Kalysha came out in defense of the latter and called them in a comment he left under the publication of TheShadeRoom. "After 58 seasons, you are still bash on bm on national television on the show they both needed," he said.

"@airfizzo you got fired from your tour on your birthday," he continued, referring to Fizz being rejected for B2K teammate Omarion for The Millennium Tour 2020 ", and I got 3 new mouths to feed, so you really need it. We all needed this show at one time or another, so if your child's mother is ready to leave this toxic a ** group of Demon agendas, for your mental well-being in that, SUPPORT IT! And I hope the network wants you back because you need it for your story! "

Apparently, Moniece noticed Masika's comment and republished it in her account. "It's Christmas. I wasn't going to say shit. But this comment won't appear for whatever reason in the comments section. Merry Christmas, boy," he wrote in the caption. "Be clear! I was not fired! I have fulfilled my contractual obligation of 7 seasons! ATL S8 counts as one of my cycles!"

"@ Vh1 and I have a relationship of love and hate! Please, don't force me to leave early retirement strictly to go with you once again and fucking a good time!" She continued. "But actually this time. I will go ahead and understand well, come back and fuck yours. In fact, @watermosley … hit Zevit. I was trying to leave peacefully but ab ** * hn *** a just not you want to see me great. So let me cut once or twice. Take out a *** forever. "

Fizz and Moniece have sometimes disagreed. The two were involved in a shout fight in the recent reunion episode, as Fizz wanted to have full custody of his son, noting that Moniece could not do his duty due to his mental health problem.