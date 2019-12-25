Missing from the citizenship law of India: 100,000 refugees from Sri Lanka | India News

Nearly 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees living in India are not eligible for citizenship under a new law, which raises concerns that they may be forced to return to the island nation they fled from during a civil war that lasted decades, many without homes to return to.

The Citizenship Amendment Act of India (CAA) aims to accelerate citizenship for persecuted Hindus, parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jainists and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, Muslim majority from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The law excludes nearly 100,000 Tamils ​​from Sri Lanka, an ethnic minority living in India, including some 60,000 in camps in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to the department of origin.

Most of these refugees are Hindus or Christians whose ancestors were born in India, said S Velayutham, a nonprofit defense officer for the rehabilitation of Eelam refugees in the southern city of Chennai.

"Many were sent by the British as workers hired in the tea plantations in Sri Lanka, and they expected a better life in India when they came here during the war," he said.

"Some 25,000 children were also born in the camps. They don't know any other country than India, but now they may have no choice but to go to Sri Lanka," he told Reuters news agency.

A Tamil Nadu government official who supervises Sri Lankan refugees in the state did not answer calls for comment.

Earlier, state government officials said Interior Minister Amit Shah had promised Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami that he would consider the issue of Tamil refugees excluded from the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a demonstration on Sunday, said the government has introduced reforms without any religious prejudice.

Thousands of people died in the civil war in Sri Lanka, which ended in May 2009 after almost 30 years.

Tens of thousands fled or were expelled from their homes in the north and east of the country, and many sought refuge in neighboring India, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

While many of them would like to return to Sri Lanka, repatriation has been slow because there is little security in homes and jobs, human rights groups said. Many had their property confiscated during the war.

In Tamil Nadu, refugees receive free education, medical care, rations and a modest allowance, but have limited access to jobs and cannot obtain official documents.

The decision to exclude some marginalized groups from the CAA is "extremely disturbing," said Meenakshi Ganguly, director of South Asia in the Human Rights Watch defense group, and asked the government to revoke the CAA.

Thousands of Indians have taken to the streets to protest against the new law, as well as plans for a National Registry of Citizens (NRC), with at least 25 people killed in clashes with the police in the biggest challenge for Modi's leadership since 2014.