Missile attack in Syria kills pro-Iranian fighters: monitor | news from Syria

Five pro-Iran fighters were killed by unidentified missiles Wednesday night in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, a war monitor said.

"Missiles of unidentified origin attacked the headquarters of the 47th Pro-Iranian militia Brigade in the city of Albu Kamal, in the east of the province of Deir Ezzor, killing five combatants," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The observatory chief, Rami Abdul Rahman, said the drones could have been responsible for the attacks, which caused "strong explosions."

Iran and the militias it supports, along with fighters from Iraq and elsewhere, have backed President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria's eight-year war.

Israel has promised to prevent its regional arch-rival, Iran, from establishing itself in the country and has carried out hundreds of attacks against Iranian targets.

The vast desert province of Deir Ezzor, a neighbor of Iraq, is home to several actors in the Syrian conflict in addition to the pro-regime forces.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an armed group dominated by the Kurds and backed by the United States, contributed decisively to destroy the self-described "caliphate,quot; of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed in similar raids outside Albu Kamal on December 8, the Observatory said.

In September, 28 pro-Iranian fighters, including at least 10 Iraqis, died in similar attacks.

The Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for that attack, citing a "source of security in Syria."

In June 2018, attacks on the eastern tip of Syria were also attributed to Israel by a US official, on condition of anonymity. The Observatory said they killed 55 pro-regime forces.

Syria's complex multi-faceted conflict has left more than half a million people, according to the Observatory, while the UN said at least 400,000 were killed since 2011.