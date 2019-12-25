Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reach a divorce agreement

Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth They have resolved the details about their divorce and have reached an agreement, E! The news have learned.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the documents are expected to be presented on Tuesday.

"It is a relief for both of them that they can legally pass from each other and leave this completely behind," a source close to Hemsworth told E! News. "It was not a complicated divorce due to their prenuptial agreement and everything was handled by lawyers. Their earnings were kept separate while they were married and that was useful. They are both very ready to move on and untangle any issues that remain to be resolved outside. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives. "

The news came about three weeks after fans knew that the divorce case was still "not complete." According to the documents obtained by E! News, the superior court had notified Hemsworth that his case could not continue until he delivered his petition and subpoena to Cyrus and presented evidence in court. If he had not done so, Hemsworth would have had to appear in court on January 21, 2020 and possibly pay a fine.

As fans will remember, The Hunger Games Star filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the reason for the division. The presentation came less than two weeks after fans first knew that celebrities had resigned.

"Liam and Miley agreed to separate at this time," the Cyrus representative told E! News of the time. "Always evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided that this is the best, while focusing on themselves and their careers. They remain dedicated parents to all their animals that they share while taking this time with love. Respect their process and privacy. "