Mexico qualifies the expanded police presence in the Bolivian embassy as "siege,quot;

LA PAZ, Bolivia – In the midst of a political crisis that has consumed the country for more than two months, the Bolivian police have intensified their presence in the Mexican Embassy, which has given refuge to the allies of the country's former president, Evo Morales .
The Mexican government said the operation was "clearly meant to intimidate,quot; people at the embassy, and that it represented a "siege,quot; against people seeking protection under international law.
Roberto Velasco, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, said about 70 Bolivian policemen were sent to the immediate vicinity of the embassy on Tuesday, more than double the typical police presence in the area. He also said that officers had been registering embassy employees and trying to register their vehicles.
Former Bolivian government officials who have sought refuge at the embassy include Mr. Morales' chief of staff and his former defense, justice and culture ministers, according to Mr. Velasco.
An official of the interim president of the Bolivian government, Jeanine Añez, said in a statement that the actions were intended to prevent Morales' allies from fleeing the country.
"We will not allow this," he said Wilson Santamaría, a newly appointed security minister, called the former president's allies "fugitives."
Bolivia has been in a state of turmoil since October, when Morales said he had won a disputed election. Soon, thousands of Bolivians protested in the streets and the military turned against him. Then he fled to Mexico.
Mr. Morales, a leftist and the first indigenous president of the nation, was replaced by Mrs. Añez, a little-known senator who took office holding a large Bible and promising to "return,quot; democracy and tranquility to Bolivia.
Since then, Morales left Mexico to go to Argentina, where the government granted him asylum.
Ms. Añez's government responded by issuing an arrest warrant against Morales, accusing him of sedition and terrorism.
Cesar Del Castillo reported from La Paz, Bolivia, and Julie Turkewitz from Medellin, Colombia.