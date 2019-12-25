Mexico qualifies the expanded police presence in the Bolivian embassy as "siege,quot;

LA PAZ, Bolivia – In the midst of a political crisis that has consumed the country for more than two months, the Bolivian police have intensified their presence in the Mexican Embassy, ​​which has given refuge to the allies of the country's former president, Evo Morales .

The Mexican government said the operation was "clearly meant to intimidate,quot; people at the embassy, ​​and that it represented a "siege,quot; against people seeking protection under international law.

Roberto Velasco, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, said about 70 Bolivian policemen were sent to the immediate vicinity of the embassy on Tuesday, more than double the typical police presence in the area. He also said that officers had been registering embassy employees and trying to register their vehicles.

Former Bolivian government officials who have sought refuge at the embassy include Mr. Morales' chief of staff and his former defense, justice and culture ministers, according to Mr. Velasco.