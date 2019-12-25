Memories of the World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld and Wayne Mardle | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML59d7bdea5c1898e40f1e3dcc67dca56d9% %MINIFYHTML59d7bdea5c1898e40f1e3dcc67dca56d10%

We listen to the best players in the game, the best experts and the Sky Sports comments team about their memories of the World Championship.





Michael Van Gerwen seeks to win the World Darts Championship for the fourth time in his career

Christmas simply wouldn't be Christmas without the darts and as we celebrate the festivities, the Sky Sports commentary team and a selection of the current vintage reflect their most notable memories of the World Championship.

Michael van Gerwen: I remember playing in my first World Championship at the BDO. I was the favorite and I lost the first round. Charming. After that, first round against Phil Taylor in the PDC World Championship. I could have won that too. Things like that happen in darts. First you need to know how to lose before you can win.

Raymond van Barneveld: I was always following the World Championship when I was a child. I was watching characters like Bob Anderson, Eric Bristow, John Lowe and competed there in 1991 for the first time. I always had the dream of being there. I started to believe in myself, I worked hard and raised the trophy in 1998, so that moment was, of course, very special for me because I put darts on the map in Holland and that is where it is now.

5:08 Raymond van Barneveld tells us about his best game by beating Phil Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final Raymond van Barneveld tells us about his best game by beating Phil Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final

Glen Durrant: I was a British runner-up in 1986 in a team in Cleveland, so I was a true dart fan. The 1989 final between Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson is the one that stands out. Jocky came out and it was something like five sets, Eric withdrew it at 5-4 and then Jocky won, so that's my first real memory. When I went up to that stage of Lakeside for the first time, that was the moment I thought.

Special moments for me are usually made around human beings instead of reaching double 18. Wayne Mardle

Nathan Aspinall: I really didn't see darts when I was younger, I really didn't know what it was. I really started playing when I was 17 or 18, so I really don't have too many memories of the World Championship or darts in general. Probably the only memory I have is that Rob Cross won his first title because that really gave me the belief that if he can do it, I can do it.

Nathan Aspinall reached the semifinals in his 2018 World Championship debut

Wayne Mardle: I remember playing, looking down and seeing my whole family next to the walk, cheering me up. It was something I will never forget. Donna was there, my wife. My niece and nephew were there, my mom and dad, my sister and my brother-in-law. I look back on those days and think, that was what it was for me. It's easy to say that it's not always about winning, of course it is. Special moments for me are usually made around human beings instead of reaching double 18.

Colin Lloyd: As a young player, everyone always supported Eric Bristow, John Lowe. There was always a guy who was a really solid player and his name was Dave Whitcombe. I remember that one year Dave reached the final against Eric Bristow, most people were supporting Eric. I said I think Dave Whitcombe is going to do this, he's playing very well. Eric beat him 7-0! Whitcombe was a class player. He lost to Eric at his best. It was nothing to be ashamed of. When I was a child, I used to think that I would love to play against these people and those people I was watching on television; I became friends with them, which is a dream come true.

Dave Whitcombe in action against Roland Scholten during the World Darts Championship in 2005

Devon Petersen: The games never used to come at Christmas, so we never used to see them live like you, and it has obviously become a culture in the UK and everywhere, besides Africa. We used to record it and watch it after the holidays. My best memory is to play in the World Championship and one of my best games was against Justin Pipe, that was one of my best memories, but obviously also the first night I played with Norman Madhoo and I took two more tons and won that game and obviously that start of my career and Devon Petersen.

3:32 Devon Petersen explains the story behind his walk and those famous dance moves on stage Devon Petersen explains the story behind his walk and those famous dance moves on stage

Keith Deller: When Bob Anderson played at the circus tavern and they got an adult horse to take Bob to the stage. I was in that session. We all saw it and we simply couldn't believe it. We told Bob, why not get a saddle and you can be like John Wayne entering the darts! It would have been hilarious. It was something incredible and now it will never be done again with health and safety.

Mark Webster: I remember watching the 1989 final between Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson on television. That is what made me play darts and since then I used to wait for it every year.

Eric Bristow was five times world champion

Laura Turner: The most memorable for me was when Andy Fordham won his first title. Anyway, he was one of those favorites of the public and a player that I always enjoyed watching. When he won that title in 2004, I think it was at that time that he had been playing darts for 4 or 5 years and that is what stands out to me the most.

Luke Humphries: My mom and dad played darts, so I've always been involved in darts since I was very young. The first great memory I have of darts is obviously the final of Taylor vs. Barney. That is my biggest memory. I would have been 12 years old. What a darts game. It was simply amazing. That's what got me into darts.

0:16 Watch the departure of Luke Humphries 160 against Petersen in the first round Watch the departure of Luke Humphries 160 against Petersen in the first round

Ted Evetts: Before playing, I was watching and used to think of blimey, they are a bit good, when I was playing on a board at home. You just think and think you can choose that game and this game. Some of them are such good games. You just can't really forget them.

Dave Clark: The one I really noticed was when Keith Deller beat Eric Bristow with 138. I was seeing him at home with my brother. I always loved my darts, but that was the moment he did it for me.

Keith Deller won the World Darts Championship in 1983

Rod Studd: I remember the great Lakeside games before the division. The first was magic of darts when Eric Bristow strutted his things, the great Jocky Wilson, John Lowe, Bob Anderson. The 1983 final when Keith Deller beat Bristow was the first great memory of the darts that were catapulted on the front and back pages. I also remember seeing the first PDC final in Circus Tavern when Dennis Priestley beat Phil Taylor in the final. What people forget about that ending is that Dennis was the best dog of any song and Phil was the second violin with him. Dennis always said he created the monster that became the power because Taylor did not like to be defeated in that final and suddenly emerged in the great throwing force that dominated the game for two decades.

Rod Harrington: I remember playing Phil (Taylor) in the final. I think I was number 1 in the world that year, I was playing very well and I thought I was ready to take Phil. He took out a couple of boxes, a 126 and a 136 to 2-2 in sets in the first part of the game. I was 2-2 in sets and I thought I should have been 4-0 up. I kept losing sets 3-2 and ended up beating me 6-2, but in terms of legs won, it was very close. That was what Phil did even then.

Phil Taylor is a 16 times record world champion

Stuart Pyke: My first World Championship as a commentator in 2003 at the Circus Tavern. I was lucky to get involved with Sid (Waddell), John (Gwynne) and Dave (Lanning). Kevin Painter ran so close to Phil Taylor that Painter was absolutely fantastic at all times. There were very few people who thought he would approach the final, but I suspected he would challenge him. I was so disappointed by him, because taking him to a decisive stage, going the distance and being one step away from winning the World Championship, frustrated by Taylor as many years ago. It was a fantastic final: Kevin Painter's face at the end to say that I have given everything, I have given absolutely everything and that is that my opportunity is gone. As it turned out it was.

David Croft: My first World Championship I went to was in 2002: the BDO World Championship. I remember entering Lakeside, a place I have seen on television so many times thinking about where this is and only standing there for 10 minutes listening to the atmosphere that was not there, but that was there in my mind and soaking up everything. Then I went to the bar and the first person I met was Andy Fordham. I went and introduced myself and I am very happy to have done so because Andy and I have become friends over the years and I remember his victory in the World Championship, when he beat Barney in the semifinals and Barney said that & # 39; the aliens had descended on the Lakeside & # 39; and helped Andy Fordham. Then he beat Mervyn King in the final.

1:23 Simon Whitlock says he's not here just to invent the numbers after beating Harry Ward in the World Championship Simon Whitlock says he's not here just to invent the numbers after beating Harry Ward in the World Championship

Laura Woods: My first World Championship was in 2010 when Simon Whitlock came to the PDC. I interviewed him in the first round and then in each round and I just loved him. I loved her hair, her dazzling attitude she had. I was so relaxed that I was practically horizontal. I was breaking 170 boxes for fun. It took us all by surprise and because it looked so different. He is still my favorite dart player and reached the final.

