Megan Thee Stallion tries Dawer with Twerk, rejects him

%MINIFYHTMLcf0538d3f1188575909c9bd0e21b4c7f9% %MINIFYHTMLcf0538d3f1188575909c9bd0e21b4c7f10%

Instagram

Many people have praised the Nigerian singer for doing so, considering that he is currently engaged to his girlfriend Chioma and that he will marry her next year.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion She is definitely one of the most attractive girls at the moment, which makes many people fall in love with her. However, it seems that his charm does not work at all, as demonstrated during his recent joint performance with Davido in Eko, Lagos in Nigeria.

In a video that has been circulating online since then, Davido could be seen performing one of his successes while Megan walked the stage. The Nigerian singer approached Megan, who then turned her body and tried to annoy him. However, instead of letting Hot Girl Summer bother him, Davido smiled awkwardly and stepped back a little before starting to sing again.

%MINIFYHTMLcf0538d3f1188575909c9bd0e21b4c7f11% %MINIFYHTMLcf0538d3f1188575909c9bd0e21b4c7f12%

Davido has a good reason why he didn't let Megan bother him. After all, he is currently engaged to his girlfriend Chioma Rowland and will marry her next year. The couple welcomed their first child together last October. Therefore, his movement generated positive reactions from his fans, as one wrote: "The moment you know you are getting married."

"The level of self-control that Davido showed towards Megan is proof that, as a married man, no matter how hot the girl is, you can still go back or avoid it. It is possible. At that moment just think of your wife and sexy children. DAVIDO has shown us the way! Chioma is blessed! "Someone said. "Yoruba men don't cheat. Thank you, Davido, for representing us well. Chioma would be proud that you resisted Megan's temptation," said another.

While Davido is happily engaged to his girlfriend, Megan is single right now after ending her relationship with MoneyBagg Yo. The rapper of "Big Ole Freak" has been hit with several dating rumors after the separation, but has denied them and insisted that "moving does not mean belonging to the streets."