Megan Thee Stallion talks about spending the holidays without her mother and great grandmother for the first time

Megan Thee Stallion has a very emotional message for her followers on her social media account. He tells them that it is the first time he has spent the holidays without his mother and great grandmother.

It also offers advice and encouragement to people who may be going through the same.

‘It is very difficult for me to open up and be vulnerable most of the time, but I know that I am not the only person who deals with these feelings during the holidays. I see many of my beauties checking on me. In my dm asking how I am and just showing me a lot of love and it really moved me. I am definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the issue of my mother and my great grandmother, but they raised me to be strong, so I will continue to be strong and make them proud of me & # 39 ;, Megan began His message.

She continued and said: Sé I know the pain is temporary, and I will continue to improve and become the woman my mother knew she could be! Just remember to always try to be kind to people, control them, elevate their loved ones because you never know what people are going through internally. "

Someone commented: ‘Prayers for you and your family. Merry Christmas! God bless! I know you both are so proud of you! Continue ✨ ’

Someone said: ‘I love you 🙌🏽🔥❤️ … prayers for you! God has you covered in his blood! Know that your mother and grandmother are smiling! It's your TIME‼ ️ ’

Another follower said: amo I love you sister! I am a true believer that God gathers certain people at certain times in his life for reasons! And it was no accident that we were destined to become a family as we have done. We clicked instantly and became great friends become family!

The person continued and said: Estoy I am grateful to be making this trip with you to greatness! I feel blessed that you want me to be part of the next chapter of your life, and I'm excited to see what God has in store for you … and like your mother and grandmother, we are all looking at you and cheering like your dreams. Move in front of you 😘 and we will always be here to protect our little sister when the devil tries to show her butt & # 39; & # 39 ;.

In other news, Megan has been working very hard on her music, but that doesn't mean she is planning to leave her education behind and just focus on her career.

