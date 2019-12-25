Megan Thee Stallion talks about having to spend the holidays without her mom

This Christmas will be the first Christmas of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion without her mother and grandmother.

The rapper of "Fever,quot; got on Instagram to talk to her fans about her feelings at these parties.

"It is really difficult for me to open up and be vulnerable most of the time, but I know that I am not the only person who deals with these feelings during the holidays," subtitled Megan's video.

"I see that many of my beauties control me. In my dm they ask me how I am and they only show me a lot of love and they really excite me. I am definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the issue of my mother and my great grandmother, but they raised me to be strong, so I will remain strong and make them proud of me. "

Meg lost her mother because of brain cancer earlier this year, and cites her mother as an inspiration for her career.