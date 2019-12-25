Megan Thee Stallion offers fans some encouragement while reflecting on her first holiday season without her mother and grandmother

We all know that, although Christmas is one of the happiest moments of the year, it can also be a difficult time for people celebrating, as they deal with the absence of certain people.

On Christmas Eve, Megan Thee Stallion opened to her followers. about This is the holiday season he is living without his mother and great grandmother. Both his mother and his great-grandmother, unfortunately, died earlier this year.

Megan said, "It is really difficult for me to open up and be vulnerable most of the time, but I know that I am not the only person who deals with these feelings during the holidays. I see that many of my beauties control me In my dm asking how I am and just showing me a lot of love and it really moved me. "

She continued: "I am definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the issue of my mother and my great grandmother, but they raised me to be strong, so I will continue to be strong and make them proud of me." I know that the pain is temporary and I will continue to improve and become the woman my mother knew she could be! Just remember to always try to be kind to people, control them, elevate their loved ones because you never know what people are going through internally. "

We send our love and prayers to anyone who may be going through a difficult time during this holiday season.

