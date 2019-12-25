Meek Mill has just confirmed that he is the baby of Milano di Rouge with this tweet?

%MINIFYHTML573f207db9e190326b41d0bce9744abe9% %MINIFYHTML573f207db9e190326b41d0bce9744abe10%

This comes after the Philadelphia fashion designer turned to her Instagram account to defend her decision to announce her pregnancy in such a public environment.

It is this meek millThe answer to rumors that he is the father of the unborn baby of Milano di Rouge? The rapper recently visited his Twitter account to share a cryptic post that many believed was his response to ongoing speculation.

He wrote on the microblogging site: "They know their mines …" Because Meek gave no further details after posting the tweet, people began to believe he was talking about his supposed pregnant girlfriend. "Congratulations for extending your legacy," one convinced fan replied, while another asked if he was "talking about the baby" or not. Someone else said: "So this is the confirmation … wow."

Meek Mill seemed to confirm the rumors of baby dad.

Milano announced that he is eating for two at his recent fashion show in Philadelphia, debuting his baby in a tight suit. After his great revelation, Meek deleted his Instagram account and shared a cryptic post on Twitter. This caused speculation that rapper "Going Bad" wanted to keep him private and was angry because Milano decided to reveal his pregnancy to the world.

However, the fashion mogul recently defended his decision and explained why he decided to announce his pregnancy in such a public environment. He said that as a creative mind, he did not want to announce the baby news "to the world or even to [his] family with just a photo of [his] belly". Then he added: "I wanted to create a moment that I could appreciate and remember forever."

Milano also insisted that appearing on gossip blogs was not his goal. "I'm not a celebrity. I'm just a hardworking business woman who uses my brand and platform to inspire others to realize their dreams and never give up on their dreams, and that's how I would like the star to be." "he said, asking his followers to respect his decision on" what I want to share on social networks and what I don't want to be shared and I have every right to do so. "