Mayor Bloomberg admits that the 2020 presidential campaign used prison work | News

%MINIFYHTMLea0ffe63dfb28b324b7fd87ee2e98e349% %MINIFYHTMLea0ffe63dfb28b324b7fd87ee2e98e3410%

The billionaire US presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg, admitted that his campaign used prison labor to send his 2020 message to voters by phone.

The former mayor of New York, who last month entered the Democratic Party's race to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections, said in a statement Tuesday that his team had not been aware of the agreement Cold calls until Monday.

Plus:

"As soon as we found out which supplier's subcontractor had done this, we immediately terminated our relationship with the company and the people who hired them," Bloomberg said.

%MINIFYHTMLea0ffe63dfb28b324b7fd87ee2e98e3411% %MINIFYHTMLea0ffe63dfb28b324b7fd87ee2e98e3412%

"We do not support this practice and we are making sure that our suppliers examine their subcontractors more adequately in the future," he said.

Earlier today, a news outlet accurately reported that a subcontractor of one of our suppliers was using prison workers to make phone calls on behalf of my campaign. After learning this, we immediately terminate our relationship with that company. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/0KJ8y8Iqxj – Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 24, 2019

Bloomberg's mea culpa came after The Intercept reported that the Bloomberg campaign had hired a telecommunications company called ProCom, which manages call centers in New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Two of the company's Oklahoma call centers operate outside state jails. One of those call centers was involved in the Bloomberg campaign, which means the inmates were making calls on behalf of the former mayor.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections website states that inmates in the state can only earn a maximum of $ 20 per month for "institutional jobs."

Have you been recently contacted by @MikeBloombergThe presidential campaign of 2020? Well, most likely, you were talking to a criminal in a prison he hired to make calls on behalf of his campaign. #Wow https://t.co/MI06GtDG0d – NRA (@NRA) December 24, 2019

The labor error in prison occurs when Bloomberg has seen some positive news for 2020.

Despite joining the race late, he ranked fifth in several recent polls, behind top favorites Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

A Reuters / Ipsos opinion poll on December 18 and 19 showed that about 5 percent of Democratic voters support Bloomberg.

That despite not having qualified for a single debate yet.

Ranked by Forbes as the eighth richest American, Bloomberg has spent more on campaign ads in recent weeks than his main Democratic rivals throughout the year.

Bloomberg plans to skip the first four primary elections next year in favor of spending all his energy on Super Tuesday contests.