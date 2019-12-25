Mariah Carey sued by a former nanny for unpaid wages

Mariah Carey faces some bad news at these parties and her former nanny is suing her for emotional distress.

According to several reports, a woman named Maria Burgues filed the lawsuit against Mariah on Monday.

Burgues says that Mariah did not pay him for different and that other team members did not treat her well. In 2017, he claims that Mariah's bodyguard, Marcio Moto, threatened to kick her out of a vehicle while driving to Las Vegas. She says that despite her complaints, no action was taken against him. She claims that in a separate event, Mariah's children left a dance and were blamed for that when it was really Moto who was to blame. She was fired for this incident.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for severe emotional distress. Burgues also alleges that he was not given adequate wage statements and that he was not given his total salary due when he was fired.