Madonna cancels the last date of the tour for suffering from & # 39; indescribable pain & # 39;

The star of & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; is forced to & # 39; press the pause button & # 39; and cancel the last show on his North American tour Madame X due to unspecified health problems.

Virgin He canceled the final show of his American tour Madame X Tour on Sunday night, December 22, because he had too much pain to present himself.

The pop superstar has been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, canceling three concerts, and after playing in Miami, Florida on Saturday night, she chose not to act the following night, on the orders of doctors.

"I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," explains the 61-year-old man on Instagram.

By sharing a video of a moment in his program, during which Madonna climbs a ladder, he admits that he was in "an indescribable pain."

"When I climbed the stairs to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami, I was crying for the pain of my wounds, which has been unspeakable in recent days," he captioned the clip. "With each song I sang, I prayed that I would arrive at the next one and end the show. My prayers were answered, and I succeeded."

Madonna resumed her tour after canceling dates in Boston, Massachusetts earlier this month.

"I consider myself a warrior that I never gave up, I never give up, I never give up!" She continued in her Christmas message to fans. "However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning. I want to say how sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show."

Madonna plans to rest a few weeks before resuming the tour in Europe next month.

"I spent the last two days with medical scanners, ultrasound, X-ray scanning and probing and more tears," he adds. "They (the doctors) have made it very clear to me that if I am going to continue my journey, I must rest as long as possible so as not to inflict more irreversible damage to my body."

"Things have to change. And they will do it because MADAME X. is a fighter! Happy holidays to all."

It is not clear what is causing the pain, but reports suggest that a bad knee is behind Madonna's problems.