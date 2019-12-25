Lizzo returns the applause to Dr. Boyce Watkins for the comments of & # 39; Obesity & # 39;

Lizzo took his time to applaud the community leader, Dr. Boykins, after he claimed that the reason people love them and their music is because it is obese.

"Lizzo is popular because there is an obesity epidemic in the United States," he wrote. "Instead of encouraging people to improve, we are simply lying to them and telling them they are doing well as they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying of diabetes and heart disease," Dr. Watkins tweeted.

Lizzo took a wind and shot at the political commentator:

"I am popular because I write good songs, I have talent and I make shows of an hour and a half full of love," he joked. "The only person that needs improvement is you. Keep my name out of your mouth and look in the mirror before you come looking for me. Here is the attention you ordered."

Is Dr. Watkins right if Lizzo is really killing him here?