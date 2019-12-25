Lil Mo: My husband spit on me and then burned me!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

R,amp;B singer Lil Mo separated from her husband Karl Dragan earlier this year. According to Lil Mo, she left him because he was "abusive."

Now Lil Mo is talking openly, about the last time her husband supposedly became physical.

In a recent interview, the Grammy-nominated singer explained that she left her husband after he spit on her.

Mo says the incident happened as soon as they returned from filming Marriage Boot Camp.

©