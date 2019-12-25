Lil Mo: My husband spit on me and then burned me!

R,amp;B singer Lil Mo separated from her husband Karl Dragan earlier this year. According to Lil Mo, she left him because he was "abusive."

Now Lil Mo is talking openly, about the last time her husband supposedly became physical.

In a recent interview, the Grammy-nominated singer explained that she left her husband after he spit on her.

Mo says the incident happened as soon as they returned from filming Marriage Boot Camp.

The two were supposed to have a family day, but Karl didn't show up. And when he finally got home, he was drunk and started yelling at him.

Mo told the interviewer that he has an audio recording of the incident and that he had to play in court to get an order of protection against him.

Mo went on to say that Karl was drunk and that he was about to leave in his car, so she ran after him. Mo's daughter could have saved her life by grabbing her and saying "mommy stop,quot;

And Karl supposedly did the unthinkable: he threw hot and steaming tea at Mo and then threw away his iPhones.

