Leonardo DiCaprio's mother wants me to propose to his girlfriend Camila Morrone soon

According to reports, the mother of the actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He sees his current girlfriend as material for his daughter-in-law and worries that he will take her away if she doesn't stop being & # 39; not engaged & # 39 ;.

Leonardo Dicaprio He may not be ready to leave his single status yet, but his mother is eager to see her son walking down the hall. Words are the mother of Oscar-winning actor Irmelin loves his current girlfriend Camila Morrone and he wants his son to propose marriage soon.

"Irmelin (Indenbirken) loves Camila and has seen her as a daughter-in-law material almost from day one, and she is worried that Leo can take her away if she is still so brazen and without compromise," says an online Radar source.

Irmelin allegedly had the opportunity to meet his potential daughter-in-law, who is the actor's stepdaughter Al Pacino, after she and Leo's father, George, traveled through Italy with Camila's partner and parents, Maximo Morrone and Lucila Sola, in August.

Despite his mother's desire, it is said that Leo has no plans to take his relationship with Camila to the next level in the short term. "He has been pushing this aside and insists that they are fine as they are," says the source. "But his mother has seen this before a million times and they are worried that he is slowly moving away."

Irmelin has a solid reason to worry that Leo could jeopardize his romance with Camila, after it was reported that he was flirting with Kendall Jenner while I was partying in Miami earlier this month without his girlfriend Camila. "Everyone was sitting in a booth for two or three hours at club 11. They were drinking, talking, flirting," hip-hop artist Calibrate He told Radar Online. "They were light touching each other, laughing while they drank … touching each other's hands and shoulders."

Despite Leo's alleged flirtatious interaction with Kendall, he and Camila remain solid while spending the holiday weekend together in Aspen, Colorado. On Saturday, December 21, the lovebirds were seen hitting the slopes with the complete ski equipment.