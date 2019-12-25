Lea Michele celebrates wonderful wedding year with Christmas album

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The former star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Call his festive studio album a love letter and want him to & # 39; encapsulate & # 39; her wonderful wedding year with her husband Zandy Reich.

Actress and singer read Michele He wanted to "encapsulate" his wonderful wedding year by recording all his festive favorites for his first Christmas album.

First "Joy"The star loves to celebrate the season in her native New York, and to mark her first as Mrs. Zandy Reich, she decided to cover festive successes such as" Peaceful Night, it's the most wonderful time of the year "and" I & # 39; ll Be Hogar para Navidad ", which he does with his friend Jonathan Groff.

"I made this album as a kind of love letter to New York and coming home for the holidays," he said of the recently released Christmas in the City.

"(My wedding) was literally the best day of my entire life! I know that everyone says that, but it was so perfect, I wish I could do it again and again!"

"And that is really honest why I wanted to make a Christmas album this year, because it has been really a happy and wonderful year and I just wanted to summarize that by ending this happy note with this album."

By sharing how he chose the songs for the Christmas album, he added: "Silver Bells is my favorite Christmas song … These are all my favorite Christmas songs."

Michele married Reich fashion executive in March.