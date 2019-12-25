Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning – See adorable photos

%MINIFYHTML530b896361d3b804597df62c58e840919% %MINIFYHTML530b896361d3b804597df62c58e8409110%

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have been twinning and her mother continues to share the lovely photos on her official Instagram account. First, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wore matching glamorous green dresses for their family's Christmas Eve party, and now the mother and daughter duo wore adorable matching pajamas on Christmas morning. Kylie shared the seasonal add-on with her 154.7 million Instagram followers where she immediately went viral and has more than 3 million likes.

Kylie and Stormi are sitting on the floor near their 18-foot Christmas tree that Kylie decorated with the theme of winter wonderland. Solid white ornaments adorn the tree that appears as if it were covered with snow. Kylie stated that she wanted to keep the decorations minimalist, but also made sure they combined with her furniture.

In the photo below, Kylie wore her long dark strands again and her hair ran down her waist. You could see that Kylie was wearing makeup and, while sitting on the floor and holding Stormi's hands, the little girl kissed her mother on the lips. Kris Jenner has just given Stormi her own playhouse, complete with the same furniture Kylie used to play as a child. The tree has many gifts around it and it is clear that Stormi is having a fabulous Christmas.

You can see the adorable photo of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wearing Christmas pajamas below.

Kylie Jenner separated in October from Stormi's father, Travis Scott, and since then, there have been great speculations about his romantic life here. Some sources suggest that she is dating Drake, while others say that she and Travis are back together. It's unclear who Kylie Jenner is seeing right now, but she and Travis were together at Christmas Eve party and spent time together with Stormi.

Kylie supported Travis at her Astro World festival and was seen dancing at the concert and singing her songs. You can see a picture of Travis Scott while holding Stormi in his arms, while Kylie looks down.

What do you think of the matching Christmas pajamas of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster?

Do you think the mother and daughter are adorable?



