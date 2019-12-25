Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twin in Emerald at Kardashian's Christmas party

It is the most wonderful time of the year for fans of keeping up with the Kardashians… Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party!

And with that come the super glamorous festive fashions of the famous family, and for some of them, looks matching! Kylie Jenner and a 1 and 1/2 year old daughter Stormi Webster they were twinned in tailored Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.

Kylie wore an elegant shoulderless dress with a thigh opening and a giant side tie. She combined the look with metallic green nail polish and high heels and an emerald and diamond choker. Stormi's dress featured a flared skirt, short sleeves and a sash.

"Happy Christmas Eve," Kylie wrote, adding: "The most wonderful time of the year."

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party will take place in Kourtney KardashianThis year's house. Kris Jenner He has usually thrown the party at his house. Kim Kardashian took over the hosting tasks last year.

Sia gave a performance with Christmas themes at the party, as seen in the videos published in Kim and Khloe KardashianInstagram stories.