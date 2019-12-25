Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twin in Emerald at Kardashian's Christmas party

By Bradley Lamb
It is the most wonderful time of the year for fans of keeping up with the Kardashians… Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party!

And with that come the super glamorous festive fashions of the famous family, and for some of them, looks matching! Kylie Jenner and a 1 and 1/2 year old daughter Stormi Webster they were twinned in tailored Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.

Kylie wore an elegant shoulderless dress with a thigh opening and a giant side tie. She combined the look with metallic green nail polish and high heels and an emerald and diamond choker. Stormi's dress featured a flared skirt, short sleeves and a sash.

"Happy Christmas Eve," Kylie wrote, adding: "The most wonderful time of the year."

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party will take place in Kourtney KardashianThis year's house. Kris Jenner He has usually thrown the party at his house. Kim Kardashian took over the hosting tasks last year.

Sia gave a performance with Christmas themes at the party, as seen in the videos published in Kim and Khloe KardashianInstagram stories.

Kim posted in her feed a video of the festive decorations that adorn the entrance to Kourtney's house: rows and rows of easter flowers and candles.

"This is so beautiful!" she said.

The party also featured a group of Christmas carols to greet the guests.

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party:

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"The most wonderful time of the year," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Kylie Jenner

Kylie combined her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

welcome

Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Fa-la-la-la-la

Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Sia

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott DisickThe bride makes a pose.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Kylie Jenner

The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Early in the day, Kylie shared videos of her and her ex Travis scottbig surprise for your 1 and 1/2 year old daughter Stormi Webster: A visit from your favorite Trolls Character, Poppy.

A day earlier, Kylie shared a YouTube video that shows Kris surprising Stormi with a huge playhouse in the backyard.

Watch keeping up with the Kardashians Sundays at 9 / 8c only in E!

