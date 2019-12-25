KUWK: Younes Bendjima spends Christmas with the Kardashians – Share a sweet moment with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter – Watch the clip!

Amid the rumors that he and Kourtney Kardashian are on the road to reconciliation, Younes Bendjima was invited to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party by her own ex! Not only that, but the model also felt very comfortable with the huge clan, including Kourt's daughter, Penelope, with whom he was captured by the camera having a nice moment!

Younes was not the only ex-boyfriend of the Kardashians who joined them in the celebration, since Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson were also there.

However, although the other two were expected to be present, since they are the baby dads of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, respectively, the same cannot be said for Younes.

The model and the reality star should not have anything to link them after separating and yet they always find time to spend with each other.

In addition, the family reunion occurs amid rumors of reconciliation with Kourtney and, therefore, his presence there has caused even more eyebrows.

The man even sat in front of Kourt at the table and, while there, Younes proceeded to document the party.

In a clip he published on IG Stories, he can be seen smiling while sitting next to a friend before turning the camera to show Kourt and a friend of his posing for a photo.

Then, he approached Penelope, who seemed to enjoy his meal.

Younes mocked his food, to which Penelope replied: "No!", Causing the man to imitate her in a childlike way, exclaiming the same word.



