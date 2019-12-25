KUWK: Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi steal the show at Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas Eve party in matching Glam looks!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It's not that Kylie Jenner needs any specific reason to turn her daughter Stormi into her own personal "mini-me," but she really goes further on special occasions. That said, the family's Christmas Eve party was the perfect place and time to dress the girl with a small version of her dress, the two stole the show in their own way.

As expected, the entire clan looked really glamorous for the fancy party and Kylie was no exception.

The makeup mogul and her daughter surprised with the emerald green silk dresses of Ralph and Russo and posed for several photos, making sure to document the special day.

Kylie's dress had a thigh opening, exhibited her long legs and also featured a large side tie.

The off-the-shoulder dress was also very flattering; holding on to every curve of the young mother.

The look was completed with its huge diamond and emerald necklace and green nails.

As for the small version of Stormi, it was made of the same material but was more appropriate for its age.

That said, the dress had a flared skirt, short sleeves and a sash.

In the caption, Kylie wrote: ‘Happy Christmas Eve. The most wonderful time of the year. "

This year, the party was held at Kourtney Kardashian's house after Kim, who was the host last year after Kris Jenner launched her for many years.

Speaking of the mother, she seemed to approve the decorations at the entrance of Kourt's house.

"This is so beautiful!", You can hear her exclaim in a clip she posted on her platform.

The Kar-Jenners also had quality entertainment, nothing less than Sia performing at the family reunion.

Kim and Khloe documented the private mini-concert with Christmas themes in their IG stories.

Ad

In addition to the well-known star, they also had a group of Christmas carols that spread Christmas joy while greeting guests.


