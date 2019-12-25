KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima – Your thoughts on becoming & # 39; official & # 39; with him again!

After celebrating together in a club not too long ago, causing rumors of reconciliation, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue to feed those rumors! The reason fans think they could really be an element again is that, last week, the younger model gave one of his ex's children, Reign, 5, a pair of sneakers Prada very expensive.

That said, now people wonder if Kourtney is ready to be "official,quot; with Younes again.

Indeed, an internal report says to know the answer!

As a result, Kourtney is trying to take things as slowly as possible with Younes, although from the perspective of fans, it seems the opposite.

Despite the expensive gift for his son, Kourtney was not impressed, since he is someone whom material objects cannot conquer.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ou Kourtney thought it was very sweet for Younes to give Reign such a nice gift, but he didn't expect him to spend so much. She believes it is possible that Younes is trying to impress her by spoiling her children with luxurious gifts, but that is not the real way to get to Kourtney's heart. "

‘Although Kourtney's children are his number one priority, the road to his heart, even if there will ever be a romantic connection again, is honesty, loyalty and trust, and a good sense of humor. For now, she is not ready to make it official at this time, "they continued to serve.

Meanwhile, Younes is trying his best to get her back, but Kourtney just wants to see if he can be more than an "attractive boyfriend,quot; in his life.

What the private Kardashian really wants is an "emotional connection," and he is waiting to see if he can fulfill, says a second source.



