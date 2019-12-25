Kristen Bell chooses her children's "junk gifts" as her favorite Christmas gifts

WENN / Avalon

As much as they sound silly, the actress of & # 39; Frozen II & # 39; He admits that he likes & # 39; ugly masterpieces & # 39; that his daughters Lincoln and Delta do with & # 39; tile and Gorilla Glue and garden plants & # 39 ;.

Kristen bell He loves the "junk gifts" his children give him for Christmas.

The "Frozen II"Star fully embraces all the usual traditions when it comes to the holiday season, and begins to prepare her family's Christmas as soon as Halloween ends. And in an interview with Delish, she shared that when it comes to receiving gifts, her favorites It is the landlords who receive from their daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five.

"The best gift I have received, I like the junk gifts my children give me," he smiled. "I know that sounds silly, but they always make you like the ugly masterpieces of tiles and Gorilla Glue and garden plants, and paste everything and color it, and they are simply beautiful because you can see how their brains were creative while doing so. Those are my favorites. "

And when it comes to giving, the Academy Award nominee is equally thoughtful when it comes to choosing gifts for her friends.

"I received my friend, Jedediah, he was planning a bike trip from the end of Oregon to the end of Patagonia, and he was learning Spanish, and his favorite book is & # 39; East of Eden & # 39;" he shared.

"I got a copy of the first edition of & # 39; East of Eden & # 39; from Spain. I sent it to all his family members and friends. I sent it to four different countries and had to join it again in the middle of I walk, and I had all his family members paint inside him, and put pictures of him and love notes, and it was huge when I gave it to him. It was like overloaded. That was the best gift I have ever given. "