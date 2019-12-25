Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard always accompany their children when they open their Christmas presents

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; She talks about how she and her actor husband teach their young children to appreciate the efforts made in their Christmas gifts.

Up News Info –

Kristen bell Y Dax shepard Take the time to share your daughters Christmas gifts with them, so that the girls appreciate who sent the gifts.

The "Frozen II"The star tells Woman & # 39; s Day magazine that her husband had a wonderful Christmas morning tradition a few years ago.

"He introduced the idea of ​​opening presents on Christmas morning from the youngest to the oldest, which I really like," Bell explains. "I can talk to my daughters about who gave them each gift. I try to reiterate that these gifts not only fall from heaven, but come from an attentive individual that we should thank."

And Kristen likes to keep Christmas as loose as possible, because there is nothing worse than stress on such a magical day.

"It's tempting to think that everything has to be perfect, but if we decide at 2 pm on Christmas Eve to order take away food instead of cooking, I'll have a smile on my face."