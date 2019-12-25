Khloe Kardashian dates Tristan Thompson at Christmas Bash and fans are disappointed

Instagram

Khloe and Tristan are not the only ex who meet at their family's annual Christmas Eve party because Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are also seen along with their daughter, Stormi.

Up News Info –

Many people gathered in Kourtney KardashianThe house of his family's annual Christmas Eve party, which includes Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson. The ex were seen hanging out together at the event that will take place on Tuesday night, December 24, to everyone's disappointment.

In a photo that a participant uploaded to social networks, Khloe and Tristan stood nearby while they seemed to be talking. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was rocking in a golden dress that featured a deep neckline and a slit to the thigh, keeping her short blond hair down. Meanwhile, the basketball star looked elegant in a black and white suit.

<br />

According to E! News, "there was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time." A source added to the post: "Khloe and Tristan were great. They dated True and talked a lot."

However, given their messy breakup, fans were less than happy with this. "Ughh NOOOO", a user simply let out his disappointment. Referring to Khloe's cryptic posts, another said: "That's so true for being a fan that I hurt myself for her, but now I'll be really disappointed in her and have a different opinion about her and her, so it's called Instagram scripts." .

"I thought this was co-paternity. I can't," said another, adding several vomiting emojis. Someone else shaded her, "Look at Khloe having a complete conversation with Tristan after presenting hella phrases that shade him on Instagram." One person called Khloe "idiot" after seeing the photo.

<br />

Khloe and Tristan were not the only exes who met at the party. Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) They also met and were seen in a photo along with their daughter, Stormi Webster. Looking at the image, it looked like the makeup mogul was trying to take a picture of the father-daughter duo.