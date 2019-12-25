Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet at Family Christmas Part

Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson They join together to celebrate the holidays with their daughter True thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve and attended the list of celebrities from around the world, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! The news that while Tristan was not seen in any photo or video of the party, he was very present at the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian welcomed this year.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," reveals the source of Kards. "They dated True and talked a lot."

Khloe and Tristan were not the only ones who had fun. According to the source, "The beginning of the night began with the children. They had a Santa Claus, a sleigh and a candy shop. All the children were running and completely amazed at all the entertainment. They watched Sia& # 39; dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance. "

Once the younger children are filled with the festivities, the source says "they went to sleep and the adults were able to dance and eat."

The Kardashian family shared a myriad of these moments on their respective Instagram, which you can read to your liking below!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

welcome

Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Christmas carols

Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Services

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.

Rob kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Rob kardashian

The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter / Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!

