Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet at Family Christmas Part

Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson They join together to celebrate the holidays with their daughter True thompson.
The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve and attended the list of celebrities from around the world, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! The news that while Tristan was not seen in any photo or video of the party, he was very present at the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian welcomed this year.
"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," reveals the source of Kards. "They dated True and talked a lot."
Khloe and Tristan were not the only ones who had fun. According to the source, "The beginning of the night began with the children. They had a Santa Claus, a sleigh and a candy shop. All the children were running and completely amazed at all the entertainment. They watched Sia& # 39; dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance. "
Once the younger children are filled with the festivities, the source says "they went to sleep and the adults were able to dance and eat."
The Kardashian family shared a myriad of these moments on their respective Instagram, which you can read to your liking below!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
welcome
Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carols
Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.
Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson
Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.
Sia
The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rob kardashian
The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.
Twitter / Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin
"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
%MINIFYHTMLfd8b452cd218a43d8a6fe5dd31d94c1b13%