Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet at Family Christmas Part

Khloe Kardashian Y Tristan Thompson They join together to celebrate the holidays with their daughter True thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve and attended the list of celebrities from around the world, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! The news that while Tristan was not seen in any photo or video of the party, he was very present at the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian welcomed this year.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," reveals the source of Kards. "They dated True and talked a lot."

Khloe and Tristan were not the only ones who had fun. According to the source, "The beginning of the night began with the children. They had a Santa Claus, a sleigh and a candy shop. All the children were running and completely amazed at all the entertainment. They watched Sia& # 39; dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance. "