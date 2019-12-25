Kevin Spacey publishes another strange Christmas video

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey managed to scare the entire Twittersphere after posting another strange Christmas video to Frank Underwood.

"You really didn't think I was going to miss the chance to wish you a merry Christmas, right?" Spacey begins when he sits by a wood burning fireplace, rocking a Christmas sweater.

"It has been a pretty good year, and I am grateful to regain my health, and in light of that, I have made some changes in my life, and I would like to invite you to join me," Spacey continues. .

"As we move towards 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world … Ah, yes, I know what you're thinking. Could I be serious?" I'm serious, and it's not that hard to trust me.

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can attack, but you can also contain your fire and do the unexpected, you can kill him with kindness."

Watch the creepy clip below.