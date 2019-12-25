Kenya Moore praises her mother after a very long time – Look what she did for Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore shared a video on her social media account, accompanied by the most emotional message. She tells fans what her mother had done for baby Brookie and manages to impress some people to tears.

‘My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and we received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God always arrives on time. Happy Holidays 💗❤️ #love #family # Sorry #miraclebaby #healing ", Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone posted: ‘Kenya? Your mother knocked out the stadium with those GIFTS. What a way to start a beautiful relationship with your GRANDMOTHER and, of course, with your Daughter. Here is also a very beautiful 2020Kenya. "

Another follower wrote this: ‘@thekenyamoore I feel like I'm interrupting but I hope you see this, your story has broken my heart, you've been in my prayers 🙏🏻 nobody deserves what happened. But this gives me hope for yours and your beautiful blessing in the future ♥ ️ ’

A fan posted: "I'm happy for you Kenya. I just hope it continues to grow from here. Happy holidays to you and your family❤️" and someone else wrote: "They literally gave me the chills reading this!" God bless you "

Someone else posted this: ‘Well, this legitimate made me cry. Healing is always possible, "and one follower said:" The divine time may be that all relationships are repaired and healed. "

One commenter posted this: ‘God is always great and prayer is powerful. "God bless you Kenya and Brooklyn."

In other news, it was reported that Kenya revealed during the most recent episode that she and her husband, now separated, Marc Daly, never signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married in the summer of 2017.

She explained that he was so against the idea of ​​a prenuptial agreement, he wouldn't even talk about it.



