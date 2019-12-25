Kenya Moore beyond happiness while a separated mother sends birthday gifts to her daughter Brooklyn

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; She was abandoned by her mother, who sent her to live with her paternal grandmother just after her mother at the time 16 bore her.

This year's holiday season is very special for Kenya Moore. In addition to belatedly celebrating her daughter's birthday, the former beauty queen can reconnect with her mother, Patricia, while she sends the girl's birthday gifts along with sweet wishes.

Kenya revealed the gifts her mother sent on Instagram, sharing a video of lots of cute outfits for young children. Among them was a beautiful red and black dress with a red ribbon tied at the waist and a bright dress complete with a black blazer. Along with the gifts, Patricia sent a birthday card that said: "More love in every heart you touch, more love in every desire, too … Love grows more and more every year for a granddaughter like you! Happy birthday! "

Given their separate relationship, this surely made Kenya happy. She wrote in the legend of the publication: "My prayer has always been to have a family. We celebrated late to @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and I received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her. I stopped praying for our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God is always on time. Happy holidays. "

<br />

Kenya was abandoned by her own mother, who gave birth to her when she was still 16 years old, since she was sent to live with her paternal grandmother just after her birth. As a result, the relationship between mother and daughter barely existed. "Since his birth, my mother made the decision at age 16 to pretend she never had me. She has never spoken to me," Kenya explained previously. "Even if she is present in the same room with other people and relatives, she pretends that I simply do not exist. She pretends that I am invisible."

In season eight of "The true housewives of Atlanta"Kenya tried to confront her mother at her home in Detroit. However, her mother did not open the door. This made her so sad that she ended up crying.