Kendall Jenner shows beautiful makeup and hair in a new video

Kendall Jenner is giving some glamorous looks this Christmas in a new video that she shared on her official Instagram account. With more than 120 million Instagram followers, Kendall stood in front of a Christmas tree while showing her beautiful face, impeccable makeup and beautiful hair. Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Mary Phillips created her look. The video went viral and has more than 3 million likes on Instagram. In the video, Kendall shows very long and dark strands compared to the warm caramel color he showed earlier. Kendall looked beautiful and not only received praise for her appearance, but many people wished her a Merry Christmas.

Jen Atkin is a renowned stylist and often does the hair of Kardashians and Jenners. Recently he shared a video of Kendall's hair looking beautiful but with a lighter shade. Fans were scared by Kendall's warmest look and Jen confirmed that it was actually dyed by Cassondra Kaeding. Cassondra explained that he gave Kendall Balayage the highlights and used Redken, the tall blond idol. Then he created a shiny look to finish it.

You can watch a video of Kendall Jenner showing its highlights of Balayage in the following video player.

Since Jen Atkin confirmed that Kendall's hair was highlighted, it may be just a lighting problem for the reason that Kendall's hair appears darker in the most recent video. Kendall shook her hair, similar to what she did in the previous video, but it was clear that her hair looked more like a dark brown shade than the lighter shade.

Mary Phillips did Kendall's makeup that was perfect and beautiful. His eyes were delineated with a thick and dark eyeliner that accentuated his almond-shaped eyes and gave him a true cat-eye appearance. His lips were bare and his face was perfectly contoured and highlighted.

Mary shared the following legend with the video and called Kendall a Christmas angel.

"Christmas Angel ❄️💫 @kendalljenner // @jenatkinhair #makeupbymaryphillips "

You can watch the video that Mary Phillips shared below.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner's Christmas look?

Do you like your hair darker as in the second video or lighter as it looked in the first video?



