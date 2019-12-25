Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan become hosts for Christmas

Christmas is the time of year that people dedicate to their loved ones. In addition to gifts, enjoying mutual company is the best part of the festival. Last night, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan organized a Christmas party for their close relatives and friends in the industry. Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan headed to the party. Many photos of the party came to social networks and instantly became viral. Scroll down to see the fun night.